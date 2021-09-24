Insider Buying: Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Chairman Acquires $58,400.00 in Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $7.01 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $196.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.