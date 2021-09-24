Insider Buying: Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Buys 6,335 Shares of Stock

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) insider Anne Templeman-Jones bought 6,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$9.22 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of A$58,415.04 ($41,725.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Worley alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 306.75%.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.