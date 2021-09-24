Insider Selling: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $12.94 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

