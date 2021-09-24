Insider Selling: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $12.94 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $13.81.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.86%.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
