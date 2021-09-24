Insider Selling: Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $88.29. The stock had a trading volume of 94,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,300. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

