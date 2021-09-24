Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Sells 24,961 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $9.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.08. The company had a trading volume of 119,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,274. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,684,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,892,000 after buying an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.