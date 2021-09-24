Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Sells $315,600.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $315,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.62.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 187,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

