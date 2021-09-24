Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells $1,043,300.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $1,043,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

