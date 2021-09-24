Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $476,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00.

Shares of RES stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.13.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

