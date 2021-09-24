Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells 2,891 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $93,636.22.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $43.02. 4,577,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after buying an additional 1,057,330 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

