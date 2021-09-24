Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 400 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,213,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $14.95 on Friday, hitting $319.57. The stock had a trading volume of 103,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,547. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.63 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

