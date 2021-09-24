Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Square were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.86. 155,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,347,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.91. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,165 shares of company stock worth $123,476,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.18.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

