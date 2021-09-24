Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,382 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $277.13. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,226. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.86 and a 200-day moving average of $258.19. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.30 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

