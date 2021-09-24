Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 202.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 221.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 101,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,761. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $54.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.