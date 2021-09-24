Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 17.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 57.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $1,964,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. 370,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,521,537. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

