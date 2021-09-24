Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,831.00. 26,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,761.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,460.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.