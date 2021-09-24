Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,402 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 18,243 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 616,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. 4,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.