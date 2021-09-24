Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,511,000 after purchasing an additional 434,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 772,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,399,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,394,000 after acquiring an additional 229,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,340,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,373,000 after acquiring an additional 231,549 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,398. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $104.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38.

