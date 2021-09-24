Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 571 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $659.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,781. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.75, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $613.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.74.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

