Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,583 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $193,408,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 152,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,129,506. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

