InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Holdings Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.55 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

