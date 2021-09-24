International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $160.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $132.89 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $1,966,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $189,870,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $293,181,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

