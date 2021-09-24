International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.11. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 26,833 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of -0.37.

International Isotopes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

