Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $573.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,595. Intuit has a 1 year low of $301.94 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $545.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.00. The stock has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,347 shares of company stock worth $33,277,145. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

