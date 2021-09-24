Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.85

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and traded as high as $21.27. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 29,298 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $82,486.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

