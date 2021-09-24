Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,516,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 311,537 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 459.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 112,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.08 during trading hours on Friday. 472,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.