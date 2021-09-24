Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Raised by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.96. 66,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,654. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $157.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

