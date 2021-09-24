Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,477 shares during the quarter. Investar accounts for 1.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Investar worth $15,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 528,393 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investar alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investar stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.