Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ConocoPhillips (COP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) in the last few weeks:

9/24/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.45. 521,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,352,901. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

