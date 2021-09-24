IRISnet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.51 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $145.52 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,039,338,668 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,928,837 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

