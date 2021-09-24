ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target Raised to $14.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $10.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IS. William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Shares of IS stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

