iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.