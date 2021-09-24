iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.47. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

