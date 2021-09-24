iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 966.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.84. 15,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,606. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average of $102.15.

