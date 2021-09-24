iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502,916 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $99,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.00. The company had a trading volume of 94,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average is $159.98. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

