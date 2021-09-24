iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,286 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.55% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $360,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.92. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.