iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.58

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 12042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 70.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,295 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,954 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

