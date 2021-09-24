Italo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, Italo has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Italo has a total market capitalization of $15,368.21 and approximately $32.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00108887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00149629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.83 or 1.00080157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.34 or 0.06842879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.94 or 0.00775866 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

