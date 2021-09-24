Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ITRM. G.Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.91.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,485,175 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,875.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 389,430 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

