ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $427.78

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.78 ($5.59) and traded as low as GBX 407.60 ($5.33). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 2,606,308 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITM shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -78.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 431.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 427.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

