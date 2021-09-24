J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Purchases £144.48 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider John Hutson bought 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £144.48 ($188.76).

JDW stock opened at GBX 1,075 ($14.04) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a one year low of GBX 773.50 ($10.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,168.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -6.78.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.