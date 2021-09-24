Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.98.

CRM opened at $277.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $279.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 28.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in salesforce.com by 100.7% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 123.5% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

