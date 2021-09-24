Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.
CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.98.
CRM opened at $277.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $279.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 28.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in salesforce.com by 100.7% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 123.5% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.