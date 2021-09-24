Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 39.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after buying an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

