Jefferies Financial Group Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.75% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FM. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.32.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM opened at C$22.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.82 billion and a PE ratio of 38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$11.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.82.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.4500001 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.