Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $171.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $200.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE:LEA opened at $154.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.76.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.