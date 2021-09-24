Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SMFR opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.05% of Sema4 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

