Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHL. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.20 ($63.76).

SHL opened at €59.54 ($70.05) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of €57.43 and a 200-day moving average of €51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 12-month high of €61.50 ($72.35).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.