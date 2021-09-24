Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHL. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.20 ($63.76).

SHL opened at €59.54 ($70.05) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of €57.43 and a 200-day moving average of €51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 12-month high of €61.50 ($72.35).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

