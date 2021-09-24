Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Buy

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BJRI. Stephens cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.80 million, a P/E ratio of -42.35, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 111,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,394,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.