Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on K. Raymond James cut their target price on Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.28.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$6.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.38. The company has a market cap of C$8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at C$827,235.64. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total value of C$99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at C$371,427.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.