Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 15,861 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $296.89 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $297.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 237.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.77 and a 200-day moving average of $203.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

