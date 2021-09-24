JGP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,970. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.